Citigroup (C) Holder Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Extra Space (EXR) Market Valuation Rose While Exane Derivatives Has Raised by $163.93 Million Its Position

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 8.39M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Extra Space (EXR) by 3830.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.21 million, up from 42 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Extra Space for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 415,485 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.16M shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc owns 1.52 million shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. Nomura Holdings reported 2.11M shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34 million shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 92,331 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Bbr Partners Limited Liability owns 45,606 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has 0.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 32,863 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cap Advsr Ok reported 131,403 shares. Clough Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 4.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Mngmt has 178,314 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,458 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 230,586 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Lc. Research Global stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Century invested in 452,679 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 361 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 13,395 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 68,800 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 25,223 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 53,599 shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 216 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 346,897 shares.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. to Host and Webcast 2019 Investor Day – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Extra Space Storage Named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 9,532 shares to 13 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennantpark Invt. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Techn. (NASDAQ:MCHP).