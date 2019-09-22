Citigroup (C) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $650,790; Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) as Market Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 6.14 million shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 9,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 172,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, down from 181,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Blume Cap Mgmt has 700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 563 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,710 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.12M shares. Meyer Handelman reported 104,680 shares stake. New York-based Matrix Asset New York has invested 1.74% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). De Burlo Group has 18,050 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 7,534 shares. Navellier And invested in 20,106 shares. 144,768 were reported by Gw Henssler & Associate Limited. Destination Wealth Management owns 1,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,525 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,084 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

