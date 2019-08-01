Citigroup (C) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $386,136; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $437,477

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 8,033 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 1.42M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares to 127,704 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 8.15 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 3.63 million shares. Tcw Incorporated accumulated 1.36% or 2.29M shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Llc holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 429,900 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Consolidated Invest Gp Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 73,742 shares. Exchange Capital Incorporated holds 0.22% or 12,490 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru owns 26,715 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 0.11% or 28,221 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt has 1.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 109,500 are owned by Oakbrook Ltd Llc. Channing Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,032 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.27% or 30,795 shares. New York-based Mathes Company has invested 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cap Impact Lc reported 12,188 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 19,754 shares. Miles Cap reported 0.93% stake. Private Tru Na reported 7,573 shares. Axa has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 124,352 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 91,723 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ckw Fincl has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Homrich And Berg holds 5,841 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 48,839 shares. 1,195 were accumulated by Park Oh. Hightower Limited Com owns 176,116 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1,734 shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59 million for 13.32 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.