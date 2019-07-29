Citigroup (C) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $386,136 as Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 88,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 8.78M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 6.62M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

