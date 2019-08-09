Citigroup (C) Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Stake; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) by $3.17 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) by 86.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 17,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 37,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $160.58. About 7.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 7.75 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.29 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,600 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 20,195 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 124,174 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,110 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 39,186 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.79% stake. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.48% or 116,404 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,798 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 4,690 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 42,165 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc owns 500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 10,991 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 5,234 shares to 2,413 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,916 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

