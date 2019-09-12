Citigroup (C) Holder Provise Management Group Has Raised Its Holding; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose, Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted by $367,276 Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 123,016 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, up from 114,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 6.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 357,723 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 344,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 1.07 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset has 0.61% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 46,813 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 167,763 shares. Pinnacle Finance holds 0.1% or 47,275 shares. Reaves W H And Company Inc reported 2.06 million shares stake. 11,337 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Parametric Assoc Limited Co accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7,500 are held by Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Fmr Lc invested in 0.03% or 8.12M shares. 710 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Limited Liability. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Zimmer Prtn Lp has 4.66M shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 47,056 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 7,320 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 78,892 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 6,182 shares to 300,416 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 28,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,712 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 28,831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 16,270 shares in its portfolio. 12,775 were reported by Independent. Narwhal Capital Management has 1.93% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 133,266 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 339,310 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 252,604 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 837,943 were accumulated by Clough Cap Prtn L P. Bluemountain Limited Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pathstone Family Office Limited reported 103 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,534 shares. Farmers Trust Com invested in 1.06% or 53,527 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.13% or 6,073 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Management invested in 0.13% or 16,959 shares. Central Securities has 280,000 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio.

