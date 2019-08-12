Citigroup (C) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Stake; Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted Holding by $561,200

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.33 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 4.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.65. About 47,202 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancorporation invested in 0.11% or 21,175 shares. Moreover, Janney Lc has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 173,128 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 5,475 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 246,987 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. 19,621 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc. Pinnacle Fincl Prns reported 0.34% stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 842,366 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,753 shares. 17,224 are owned by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated. Channing Ltd has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 103,032 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 692,011 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 4,981 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $348,343 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 2.18 million shares to 4.89M shares, valued at $42.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 115,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

