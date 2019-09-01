Citigroup (C) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27M, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19M, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connable Office Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 77,844 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,431 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 61,584 shares in its portfolio. Donald Smith & Inc invested in 2.35% or 986,636 shares. Raymond James Services owns 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 340,917 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 339,478 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 69,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.56% or 897,804 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 68,557 were reported by Bank Of The West. Voya Inv Management Llc owns 1.27M shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Lc accumulated 21,324 shares. 35,084 were accumulated by Murphy Management.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,745 shares to 3,713 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,829 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt And Counsel Ltd has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dudley & Shanley has 128,810 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap accumulated 3.41 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 10,336 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,148 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 1.63% or 82,420 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Co has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 280,238 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 42,201 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Old Bank & Trust In invested in 0.04% or 6,608 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd stated it has 2,620 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,502 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co holds 317,184 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.