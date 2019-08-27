Citigroup (C) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position by $61.43 Million; Stock Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03M, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 699,350 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19M, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60 million shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $49.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99M shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company holds 23,473 shares. Legal General Gp Plc reported 456,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 14,736 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% or 2,260 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.01 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0% or 5.16 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 206,736 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 29,017 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 9,915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.05% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Bokf Na holds 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 51,567 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 26,983 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 363,790 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Llc reported 0.07% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

