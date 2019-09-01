Citigroup (C) Holder Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Decreased Its Position by $1.34 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 369,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72M, down from 385,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 4.01% or 174,499 shares. Bluecrest Ltd holds 4,400 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 41,000 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Company holds 5.61% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 129,052 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stifel invested in 179,428 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,044 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 25,552 shares. Eqis has invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares to 4,768 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bp Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 242,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Loeb Prtn invested in 99 shares. 59,585 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability. Montag A & Associates Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,549 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.68% or 767,661 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 69,887 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 0.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 0.63% or 36.42M shares. Kistler has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambiar Investors Lc accumulated 1.04% or 703,661 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,230 shares. Regions has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 367,782 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,680 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup quietly raises minimum wage to $15 per hour – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,144 shares to 277,416 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).