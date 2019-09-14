Citigroup (C) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.48 Million; As Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lowered Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97M, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 1.91 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 35,727 shares to 53,027 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (Call) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 123,001 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 16,190 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc invested in 1.29% or 176,564 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Limited holds 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 38,147 shares. Janney Lc reported 164,880 shares stake. 29.42 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Com has 21,680 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,267 shares. 1,929 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated. 445,960 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Columbia Asset holds 40,712 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,307 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 806,300 are owned by Staley Capital Advisers. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Mercantile Trust Comm holds 0.06% or 35,429 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 91,266 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.07% stake. Barclays Public invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amg Funds Limited Company has 34,156 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 5,830 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 683,798 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 4,396 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 788,247 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Co accumulated 169,855 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Earnest Ptnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 68 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.69M shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 133,238 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).