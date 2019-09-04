Citigroup (C) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $17.36 Million; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Cut Its Holding

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 145,773 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 4.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $127.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares to 22,472 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $92.87M for 6.96 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

