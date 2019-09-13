Citigroup (C) Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $33.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alleghany Trimmed Csx (CSX) Position by $24.03 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 312,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.78M, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 3.36 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 471,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.11 million, down from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 11.97M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability reported 8,010 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intact Invest Mngmt stated it has 125,200 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Inv Management Co Llc has 42,857 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 715,199 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 237,200 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt owns 2.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,205 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 153,801 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 122,207 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt holds 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 176,564 shares. Truepoint holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 22,486 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 70,464 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.77 million are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 6,450 shares. Finemark Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hilltop holds 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7,155 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 8.28M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Assetmark Inc reported 2,330 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 151,462 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 556,642 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perritt Mgmt has 0.15% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 71,540 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 10,095 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ally Financial has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 79,276 are owned by Leuthold Group Lc. D E Shaw has invested 0.17% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

