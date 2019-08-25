Citigroup (C) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $372,310; Signaturefd Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13841.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 83,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 10,379 shares to 35,091 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 24,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,436 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 302,341 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Argent Tru owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 53,431 shares. Connable Office owns 77,844 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 204,180 were reported by Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 17.31 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,145 shares. Steadfast Capital Mgmt LP has 4.61M shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability owns 4,696 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Round Table Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 435,456 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has 60,524 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 12,563 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 927 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 235,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,183 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

