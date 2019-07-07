Citigroup (C) Holder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosted Its Stake; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $366,795; Valuation Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 176,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,563 shares to 38,437 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 41,500 shares or 2.51% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street stated it has 313.11M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 337,554 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Pcl holds 11.97M shares. Fragasso Gp has invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). R G Niederhoffer Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Guild Investment Mgmt has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Investment Counselors owns 439,336 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Schulhoff Communications Inc invested in 0.83% or 13,209 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc has 1,085 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,161 shares. Inv Advsrs reported 5.51% stake. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability holds 1.66% or 104,582 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,319 shares to 89,030 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,801 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 799,481 shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 367,782 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 4,773 are held by Personal Advsr Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd reported 5.21 million shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 104,680 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 55,407 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated owns 1.85M shares. 803,737 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Qs Lc reported 175,504 shares. 669,696 were reported by Fiera Cap Corporation. White Elm Cap Limited Liability invested in 4.18% or 255,130 shares. Phocas Fin reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jennison Assoc Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.55 million shares. Dubuque Bank & Com reported 3,024 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 2,719 shares.

