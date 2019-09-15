Citigroup (C) Holder Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Holding by $719,670 as Market Valuation Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Holding

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 5,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 254,311 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.43M, up from 248,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 40,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 30,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,995 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 942 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na owns 715,199 shares. 87,790 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Investment. Covington Capital has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0.39% or 8,641 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset invested in 230,948 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 7,380 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 692 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 88,871 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 33.70M shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 80,155 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.15% or 54,784 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Personal stated it has 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Mgmt Inc holds 4,515 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 212,244 are owned by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Btim has 1.18M shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Colonial holds 102,028 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 268,769 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Greenhaven Associate Incorporated holds 9.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.90M shares. Argi Investment Service Limited invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 298,200 shares. Opus Inv Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,750 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust holds 27,857 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. American Century has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.02M shares. Waddell And Reed Finance invested in 0.54% or 1.97 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

