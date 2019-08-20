Citigroup (C) Holder Hourglass Capital Lifted Its Stake; Tig Advisors Stake in Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Has Lifted as Stock Price Were Volatile

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43 million, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Orbotech and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to Develop Advanced Packaging Solutions in Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Joint Lab; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL RELATED TO PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assocs owns 43,909 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,609 shares. Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Edgar Lomax Com Va has 181,375 shares. 3,393 are held by First Natl. Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,960 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fil Limited stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amg Tru Retail Bank accumulated 82,445 shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 5,200 shares stake. Cidel Asset Management has 20,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 2.33 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.44% stake.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares to 126,201 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,744 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).