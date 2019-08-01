Citigroup (C) Holder Greenhaven Associates Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Asset Management Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.50M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 12.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35 million, down from 12.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.29 million are owned by Geode Mgmt Ltd. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% or 4,136 shares in its portfolio. Akre Cap Limited Co has invested 4.48% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Tru LP holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 65,476 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Avenir Corp has invested 5.12% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Raymond James Finance Advsr Inc reported 68,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited holds 0.32% or 12,976 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 32,050 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company holds 0.03% or 17,707 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 814,815 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palouse Incorporated reported 59,108 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hsbc Holdg Public Lc holds 0.33% or 2.92 million shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,628 shares. Quaker Cap Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 6.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 278,555 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 36,937 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Company owns 33,000 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Channing Management Ltd invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co reported 1.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.09M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.