Citigroup (C) Holder Greenhaven Associates Cut Its Holding; Shenandoah Telecommunicationcd (SHEN) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Stake by $1.26 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunicationcd (SHEN) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 208,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunicationcd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 27,976 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 34.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DAVID L. HEIMBACH JOINS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AS COO; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35M, down from 12.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.22 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Ltd Adr Sponsored (B (NYSE:RIO) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp Com.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $12.96 million for 39.01 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.