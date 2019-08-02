Citigroup (C) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Boosted Its Holding by $21.13 Million; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding Maintained by Robotti Robert

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 6.76 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 934,451 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc accumulated 10,932 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A has 1.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 25,694 shares. Wasatch Incorporated invested in 71,747 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5.49M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Gam Ag invested in 0.19% or 70,817 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,150 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 27,226 shares. Schnieders Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,460 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability owns 2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,000 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Leading Brokers Name 3 TSX Shares to Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy Hands The Win To Canadian Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.