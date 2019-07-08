Citigroup (C) Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding by $559,302; Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Increased Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 717,552 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 111,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 402,322 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, up from 290,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3,672 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation owns 28,404 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger has 2.95M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 667,877 shares. 36,539 were accumulated by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,110 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 67,573 are owned by Beech Hill Advsrs Inc. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 8,765 shares. Blue has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hollencrest Capital Management reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argent Trust accumulated 53,431 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 305,033 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,443 shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx invested 7.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 2.46 million shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares to 39,791 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 3.67 million shares to 7.56M shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advsr Lc holds 0.2% or 9,126 shares in its portfolio. 88,083 are owned by Pnc Fincl Ser Gru. Franklin Resource accumulated 121,800 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 35,191 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 31,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Roundview Lc reported 6,065 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Amalgamated State Bank holds 7,286 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 34,284 shares. Millennium Llc has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Nuveen Asset invested in 657,851 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company owns 23,396 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.5% or 402,322 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp accumulated 0.01% or 9,230 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.03% or 9,900 shares.

