Citigroup (C) Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) Share Price Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Cut Stake by $323,000

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 3.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. vs. AmeriGas Partners – The Motley Fool” on October 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amerigas Partners LP (APU) CEO Hugh Gallagher on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.01% or 150,547 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 37,259 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Arrow Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,283 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 300 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 119,126 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 17,430 shares. Novare Management Limited Co has 0.27% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Incorporated has 0.3% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 224,350 shares. Tiedemann Advisors has 0.05% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 1,590 are held by Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Behalf of Altria Group Stockholders and Encourages Altria Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,419 were reported by Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability. Hrt Lc reported 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 270,200 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Co Na holds 13,579 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 503,938 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 4.72M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers has 1,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moors & Cabot invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas Fincl owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,517 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 0.01% or 1,929 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,194 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 39,482 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 2.64 million were accumulated by Pension Serv.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 8,346 shares to 65,640 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 89,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).