Citigroup (C) Holder Federated Investors Lifted Holding; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Shares Rose, Axa Lifted Its Position

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 147.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 726,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.45 million, up from 493,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS

Axa increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 69,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 919,267 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.51M, up from 849,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 6.36 million shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,584 shares to 255,958 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,115 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.