Citigroup (C) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.47 Million as Market Value Rose; As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Stock Value Declined, Round Table Services Has Lifted Holding by $935,350

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 63,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 108,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, down from 172,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 2.62M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 141,236 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17,870 shares to 196,266 shares, valued at $51.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

