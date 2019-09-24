Citigroup (C) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Welch Group Lowered Its Position in Mc Donalds (MCD) as Share Value Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 3,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 148,622 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.86M, down from 152,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.92. About 2.18M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 23,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 12.83M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 19,036 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 154,861 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Community Trust owns 225,221 shares. Wafra holds 0.47% or 201,476 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 634 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,380 shares. 79,752 are held by Iberiabank Corporation. Jcic Asset holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 33 shares. Twin Capital Inc stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea Invest Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Retail Bank holds 124,599 shares. First Personal Financial Serv owns 787 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability accumulated 424,136 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp owns 18,771 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,158 shares to 16,176 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,362 shares to 238,064 shares, valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,267 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advsr Lc holds 0.98% or 17,015 shares. Lynch & Associate In reported 2.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.25% or 5,381 shares. Winfield accumulated 0.08% or 700 shares. 7,894 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Sand Hill Global Advsr Lc has 1,450 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Inc Ne stated it has 20,223 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 66,816 shares. Next Finance holds 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 4,802 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Overbrook Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 22,448 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability has 1,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 2,794 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 59,537 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

