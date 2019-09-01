Citigroup (C) Holder Cleararc Capital Upped Its Stake; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $10.40 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 216,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 419,871 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 636,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 378,816 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 15,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 57,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 41,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 17,358 shares to 459,458 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

