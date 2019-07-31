Citigroup (C) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $4.96 Million as Shares Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Declined While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased by $1.14 Million Its Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1248.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 79,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 3.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 6,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,167 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.09 million, down from 248,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.66. About 574,336 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares to 204,930 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,270 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.44% or 1.32 million shares. 11,912 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Community And Com holds 2.75% or 358,303 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 3,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Management stated it has 7,785 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hexavest reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B And T Dba Alpha owns 21,875 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nexus Mgmt Inc has 388,755 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Field Main Bancshares holds 14,450 shares. 12,117 are owned by Sterling Investment. Lakeview Ptnrs Llc reported 3,716 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl owns 1,524 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Finemark Savings Bank & Tru owns 142,331 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 23,676 shares to 52,776 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 123,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.94 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 397,090 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Buckingham Cap Management Inc stated it has 1,126 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested in 1,995 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,591 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.2% or 406,909 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,452 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited reported 1,207 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 1,749 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,335 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fort Lp holds 11,597 shares.