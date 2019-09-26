Citigroup (C) Holder Causeway Capital Management Lowered Position by $47.65 Million; As Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Valuation Declined, Parnassus Investments Raised Its Stake

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 680,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.93M, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 825,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86M, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.91% stake. Jane Street Lc holds 15,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,825 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.55% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,291 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 568,364 shares. 44,630 are held by Trexquant Invest L P. Continental Ltd Liability Co holds 3.09% or 60,410 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership has 8.40M shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 20,000 are held by Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Corporation. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,085 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com owns 4,381 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited accumulated 84,970 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 33,979 shares to 287,322 shares, valued at $26.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 721,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 643,873 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $210.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 5,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,777 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).