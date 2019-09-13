Citigroup (C) Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.93 Million; Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 2.13M shares traded or 79.09% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – NewLink eviscerated today on $INCY setback. -45%, trading at just a fraction of its high; 02/05/2018 – Incyte at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 29/04/2018 – #2 – disaster Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 303,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26M, down from 331,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.29 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danone Sponsored Adr (DANOY) by 124,525 shares to 499,585 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 23,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Ser A 6.75.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.99M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,346 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 16,440 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 12,000 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com. 3,017 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Hm Payson accumulated 150 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 0.13% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 25 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,671 shares to 177,675 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Div (FMCKL).