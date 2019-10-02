Citigroup (C) Holder Camelot Portfolios Has Boosted Holding by $699,300 as Share Value Rose; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Profit Investment Management Cut by $922,532 Its Position

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $298.05. About 32,528 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 3.05 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10,893 shares to 112,690 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 54.79 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

