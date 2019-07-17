Citigroup (C) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.22 Million as Share Price Declined

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 351,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 148,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 17.96M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 7,450 shares to 7,485 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Eyes Macroeconomic Environment For Remainder Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 340,998 shares. 14,599 were accumulated by White Pine Cap Limited. Bartlett & Ltd reported 244 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 52 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,150 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 20,000 are held by Cidel Asset Mngmt. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 67,816 shares. 70,975 were accumulated by D L Carlson Group Inc. Putnam Investments owns 9.42 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Co, a Us-based fund reported 36,724 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 766,772 shares. 1.38 million are owned by Polar Llp. Moreover, Adage Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 57,590 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 25.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,800 shares. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Guardian Invest owns 90,699 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 7,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.06% or 499,573 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Td Asset Mngmt reported 507,890 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Aperio Gru reported 663,826 shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated holds 21,007 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 52,796 shares. 48,200 were accumulated by Cheyne Cap Mngmt (Uk) Llp. Howe & Rusling owns 630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Ltd reported 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Jumped Nearly 13% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Arizona’s most-profitable public companies raked in billions in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport McMoRan investing to reduce risk from tailings dams, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Barrick Gold Close To Buying Freeport-McMoRan? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.