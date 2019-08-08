Citigroup (C) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Raised Its Stake by $13.98 Million; As Ngl Energy Partner (NGL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Position by $1.19 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 5.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partner (NGL) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 351,709 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 323,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 76,068 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 54,398 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.11 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Regions Financial stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 245,945 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.1% or 110,920 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America New York reported 151,508 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 119,914 are held by Hightower Advsrs Llc. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 12,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 1.64 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pip (NYSE:PAA) by 132,110 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $58.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 89,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP).

