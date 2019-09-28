Citigroup (C) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $375,830; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position Has Boosted by Blue Edge Capital Llc

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 20,053 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948.91M, up from 14,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 136 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $13.85B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,034 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Liability Company reported 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 13,861 are owned by Aull Monroe Corporation. First City invested in 0.56% or 14,010 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.86% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.00M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,285 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has 0.8% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pitcairn Company holds 42,690 shares. Phocas Corp holds 0% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc accumulated 30,566 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Finance Counselors Incorporated accumulated 16,214 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 576,874 shares stake.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,281 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.13% or 27,419 shares. Stieven LP holds 3.7% or 295,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,523 shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 139,196 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 44,887 shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 17,600 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co owns 11,797 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 640,510 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 4.72 million shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc holds 6,851 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).