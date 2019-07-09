Citigroup (C) Holder Blume Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.94 Million as Stock Value Rose; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position by $315,000 as Share Value Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 590,495 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES D.E. SHAW VETERAN GIBSON FOR HEDGE FUND STRATEGY; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $962 MLN; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s)

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 6.78M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 3.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Street Corporation owns 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 104.79M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.09% or 321,552 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.19% stake. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Liability Com holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 82.57 million shares. Family Mgmt Corp, New York-based fund reported 50,249 shares. Highland Management Ltd Llc reported 1.23% stake. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 36.42M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. American Asset reported 7,755 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 86,880 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com reported 27,681 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 767,661 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 30,420 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 139,270 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Value Idea Contest: June Update – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard And Texas Roadhouse Could Double In The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lazard declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. LAZ’s profit will be $85.02 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Lazard Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.49% negative EPS growth.