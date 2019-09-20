Citigroup (C) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Its Holding by $507,840

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 87,462 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.88 million, down from 90,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $194.22. About 529,657 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.95 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire”, Prnewswire.com published: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.