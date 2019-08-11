Citigroup (C) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Position by $1.36 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 15,558 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.75M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 21,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 119,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 141,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Freestone Cap Hldg Lc stated it has 0.27% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tru Company Of Virginia Va reported 4,000 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 108,087 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 29,375 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,866 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 83,481 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. 3,112 are owned by Monarch Cap. Enterprise Fin Serv accumulated 1,556 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 9,996 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 204,123 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 71,735 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard by 48,668 shares to 689,202 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 5.52M shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 2.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABC).