Citigroup (C) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Holding; As Regal Beloit (RBC) Share Value Declined, Holder Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 210,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 643,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05 million, down from 854,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 1.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 124,429 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 129,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 12,108 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.87 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 16,640 shares. Trust Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.08% or 4,839 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% stake. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 38,859 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 9,160 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 213,573 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Chou Associate holds 3.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 130,000 shares. Veritable LP invested in 67,816 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 26,080 shares. Montag A And Associate holds 0.04% or 6,549 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Company owns 87,735 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,178 shares. Security Natl holds 0% or 246 shares. Rockland Tru has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,534 shares. L And S invested in 4,721 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $86.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Communication accumulated 0% or 7,763 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 140,670 shares. Strs Ohio owns 6,927 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 493,539 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com has 6,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Oarsman Cap Inc has 0.85% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company invested in 109,695 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 10 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 537,977 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

