Citigroup (C) Holder American Financial Group Has Cut Stake by $6.20 Million as Share Value Rose; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Weitz Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 589,793 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 28,800 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $26.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,400 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 641,206 shares. Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Conestoga Advsrs Lc invested in 2.41% or 2.63M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 1.88M were reported by Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 30,066 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 37,246 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Management Limited Co has 0.05% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). P2 Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.3% or 1.57M shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 7,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 35,221 are owned by Aperio Ltd.

