Citigroup (C) (C) Stock Value Rose While Augustine Asset Management Lowered Holding; Moon Capital Management LP Boosted Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake by $9.98 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20 million shares traded or 67.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 7.33M shares traded or 44.18% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY)

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CFO of the Year 2019: How they’re guiding companies through trials, triumphs – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO Resigns After Activist Investor Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

