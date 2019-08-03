Citigroup (C) (C) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $23.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 2802.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 936,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 969,438 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 60.41M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). World Asset holds 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 57,036 shares. 14.98 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.76% or 969,438 shares. Moreover, Davenport Limited has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 12,425 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.15% or 86,400 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Blair William And Il stated it has 27,625 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP has 131,760 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 6.83 million shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 3,585 shares. Capital World Investors reported 1.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,000 are held by Highland Capital Management L P.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 34,000 shares to 21,142 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. Su Lisa T sold $1.14 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree LP accumulated 0.02% or 55,860 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 984,792 shares. Cibc Ww holds 321,552 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 14.82 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. The Kentucky-based Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning has 210,132 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tdam Usa owns 9,440 shares. Middleton And Ma accumulated 83,973 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 0.99% or 109,915 shares. Centurylink Comm reported 40,817 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shikiar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.95% stake. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG).

