Citigroup (C) (C) Market Value Rose While Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Lowered Holding by $589,745

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

