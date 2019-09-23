Citi Upped PS Business Parks (PSB) Rating; Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Citi upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from a Sell rating to a Neutral rating in a a report shared with investors on Monday, 23 September. The firm currently has $180.0000 target price on the stock.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 44.29 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18M for 26.22 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.