Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

This is a contrast between Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 17 0.28 N/A 1.44 10.64 Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citi Trends Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Citi Trends Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Destination XL Group Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citi Trends Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Destination XL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Citi Trends Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination XL Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Citi Trends Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Citi Trends Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Destination XL Group Inc.

Summary

Citi Trends Inc. beats Destination XL Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.