Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) and Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Comparing side by side

As Apparel Stores companies, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 17 0.29 N/A 1.44 10.64 Stein Mart Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citi Trends Inc. and Stein Mart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citi Trends Inc. and Stein Mart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -20.2% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Citi Trends Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Stein Mart Inc.’s 115.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Citi Trends Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Stein Mart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Citi Trends Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stein Mart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citi Trends Inc. and Stein Mart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 7.6% respectively. About 3.2% of Citi Trends Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Stein Mart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Stein Mart Inc. -4.91% -7.37% -12.39% -27.89% -64.42% -23.85%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. was more bearish than Stein Mart Inc.

Summary

Citi Trends Inc. beats Stein Mart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.