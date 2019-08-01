Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citi Trends Inc. has 93.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.2% of Citi Trends Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Citi Trends Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.20% 5.30% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Citi Trends Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. N/A 18 10.64 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Citi Trends Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Citi Trends Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Citi Trends Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

The rivals have a potential upside of 72.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citi Trends Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. had bearish trend while Citi Trends Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citi Trends Inc. are 1.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Citi Trends Inc.’s rivals have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Citi Trends Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citi Trends Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Citi Trends Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citi Trends Inc.’s rivals are 11.57% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Citi Trends Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citi Trends Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Citi Trends Inc.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.