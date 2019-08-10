Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) and Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Contrasting side by side

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 18 0.24 N/A 1.44 10.64 Genesco Inc. 44 0.29 N/A 3.19 12.35

In table 1 we can see Citi Trends Inc. and Genesco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genesco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Citi Trends Inc. is presently more affordable than Genesco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Citi Trends Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Genesco Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citi Trends Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Genesco Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Citi Trends Inc. and Genesco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Genesco Inc. has an average price target of $44.33, with potential upside of 16.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Citi Trends Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genesco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Citi Trends Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.4% are Genesco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11%

For the past year Genesco Inc. has weaker performance than Citi Trends Inc.

Summary

Genesco Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Citi Trends Inc.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.