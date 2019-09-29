Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Declined While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Position by $720,244; Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined While American Assets Investment Management Has Increased Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 270.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 189,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 258,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, up from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 51,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 146,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 198,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 94,547 shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 10.76 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 213,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 17,472 shares. 71,830 are held by Walthausen & Communications Lc. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 86,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 51,120 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 1,298 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 965 shares. Citigroup holds 2,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 100,751 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,294 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 80,415 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,560 activity.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) CEO Bruce Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citi Trends Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citi Trends, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends Promotes Bruce Smith to CEO – Business Wire” with publication date: March 16, 2018.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.