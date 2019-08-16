Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake Lifted by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc; Comerica Bank Position In Trimas (TRS) Was Lifted

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 18,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 449,242 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 430,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 101,332 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 74,878 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.33M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Bessemer Inc accumulated 8,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 14,787 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 1,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 661,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Sun Life holds 0.11% or 17,041 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl holds 17,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 3,997 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 8,732 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). 81,356 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Com.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 6,784 shares to 43,366 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp Adr (NASDAQ:WB) by 6,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,482 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 1,857 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 18,429 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 187,804 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 36,270 shares. American Century Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 36,957 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 18,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Comm Incorporated has 355,808 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,506 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 10,144 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 46,100 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 234,629 shares.

