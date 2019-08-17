Citi Trends (CTRN) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Raised Stake; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Increased Its Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 42,757 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 117,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 5.70M shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 12,899 shares to 105,728 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,123 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Burt Wealth invested in 0.01% or 621 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,607 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,738 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 12,778 were accumulated by Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation. 16,850 were reported by Twin Mgmt. Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 164,060 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,009 shares. Everence has 0.4% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 43,795 shares. Wills Fin Grp Inc has invested 1.6% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 0.6% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Columbia Asset Management reported 31,323 shares stake. Alphamark Limited Liability Company owns 2,580 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A has 766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Sa reported 7,161 shares stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 18,366 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 27,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11,050 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 2,725 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 36,270 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 222,535 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Axa owns 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 12,400 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 56,020 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 0% or 1,298 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny has 869,700 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 13,700 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio.