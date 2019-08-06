Citi Trends (CTRN) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Increased Stake; Leavell Investment Management Boosted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.03 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 68,773 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 4.12M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares to 87,486 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,021 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

